Leeds Festival 2024: Full updated list of all gigs cancelled on Friday as Storm Lilian shuts three stages
Storm Lillian has caused havoc for acts on the first day of Leeds Festival, as three stages had to be closed and sets cancelled.
Dramatic pictures showed tents sent high up into the air by strong winds, with gusts knocking over portaloos and festivalgoers forced to grip onto their belongings.
It resulted in the closure of the BBC Radio 1 stage, the Aux stage, and the Chevron stage earlier today.
That means that some big names are off the schedule, including the likes of Skrillex, Alfie Templeman and Beabadoobee.
Here is a list of all of the acts that have been cancelled as a result of the adverse weather, with updates as we receive them:
Full list of cancelled acts at Leeds Festival
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12.15pm - Felix Ames
- 1.05pm - Alfie Templeman
- 1.55pm - Good Neighbours
- 2.50pm - Destroy Boys
- 3.50pm - James Marriott
- 4.55pm - Artemas
- 6pm - Jesse
- 7.10pm - Ashnikko
- 8.40pm - Beabadoobee
Chevron Stage
- 1.50pm - Mette
- 2.45pm - Jaguar
- 3.55pm - Danny Howards
- 5.10pm - Kenny Beats
- 6.25pm - Dom Dolla
- 7.40pm - Nia Archives
- 9pm - Skrillex
Elsewhere
- Indie band Corella were due to perform at 12.40pm on the Main Stage, but have been cancelled
- Paris Paloma shared on her Instagram story that her set has been cancelled
- Crawlers were due to perform at 1.30pm on the Main Stage, but this set has since been cancelled
- Talk Show, who were set to perform on the Festival Republic stage, have also been cancelled
