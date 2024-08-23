Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Lillian has caused havoc for acts on the first day of Leeds Festival, as three stages had to be closed and sets cancelled.

Dramatic pictures showed tents sent high up into the air by strong winds, with gusts knocking over portaloos and festivalgoers forced to grip onto their belongings.

It resulted in the closure of the BBC Radio 1 stage, the Aux stage, and the Chevron stage earlier today.

Skrillex and Beabadoobee are among the cancelled sets at Leeds Festival. | Getty Images

That means that some big names are off the schedule, including the likes of Skrillex, Alfie Templeman and Beabadoobee.

Here is a list of all of the acts that have been cancelled as a result of the adverse weather, with updates as we receive them:

Full list of cancelled acts at Leeds Festival

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12.15pm - Felix Ames

1.05pm - Alfie Templeman

1.55pm - Good Neighbours

2.50pm - Destroy Boys

3.50pm - James Marriott

4.55pm - Artemas

6pm - Jesse

7.10pm - Ashnikko

8.40pm - Beabadoobee

Chevron Stage

1.50pm - Mette

2.45pm - Jaguar

3.55pm - Danny Howards

5.10pm - Kenny Beats

6.25pm - Dom Dolla

7.40pm - Nia Archives

9pm - Skrillex

Elsewhere

Indie band Corella were due to perform at 12.40pm on the Main Stage, but have been cancelled

Paris Paloma shared on her Instagram story that her set has been cancelled

Crawlers were due to perform at 1.30pm on the Main Stage, but this set has since been cancelled

Talk Show, who were set to perform on the Festival Republic stage, have also been cancelled