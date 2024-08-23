Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Lilian may be on the way out, but this weekend's weather is set to keep Leeds Festival campers on their toes.

It was a chaotic start to the annual Bramham Park event, with dramatic pictures showing tents sent flying into the air by strong winds, gusts knocking over portaloos and festivalgoers forced to hold onto their belongings.

The winds will ease from now, the Met Office has said, but warned that rain could be on the way for the region.

Storm Lilian is expected to have cleared by this afternoon (August 23), leading to sunny intervals and blustery showers. The maximum temperature will be 19C.

Tonight, winds will continue to ease, with any showers clearing to leave some late sunny spells. Clouds will thicken overnight with outbreaks of rain or showers possible by dawn.

It will be a bright and breezy start to the day tomorrow, with patchy cloud and some sunny intervals.

Heavy showers are expected to develop over the morning, but will clear later in the day.

On Sunday, there could be wind and clouds, with outbreaks of rain or showers. Then, on Bank Holiday Monday, it will be breezy and partly cloudy in the morning, with isolated showers.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend -

Full Leeds forecast

Friday

6pm - 17C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 17C, Sunny

8pm - 16C, Clear

9pm - 15C, Clear

10pm - 14C, Clear

11pm - 14C, Clear

Saturday

12am - 14C, Clear

1am - 13C, Clear

2am - 13C, Clear

3am - 13C, Partly cloudy

4am - 13C, Partly cloudy

5am - 13C, Partly cloudy

6am - 13C, Sunny intervals

7am - 13C, Sunny intervals

8am - 13C, Sunny intervals

9am - 14C, Cloudy

10am - 15C, Cloudy

11am - 15C, Cloudy

12pm - 16C, Heavy rain shower

1pm - 16C, Heavy rain shower

2pm - 16C, Light rain shower

3pm - 16C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 16C, Sunny intervals

5pm -16C, Sunny intervals

6pm - 16C, Sunny

7pm - 15C, Sunny

8pm - 14C, Clear

9pm - 13C, Clear

10pm - 13C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 12C, Partly cloudy

Sunday

12am - 12C, Partly cloudy

1am - 12C, Light rain shower

4am - 11C, Clear

7am - 10C, Sunny intervals

10am - 14C, Light rain

1pm - 15C, Light rain shower

4pm - 16C, Light rain shower

7pm - 16C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 15C, Partly cloudy

Monday

1am - 14C, Partly cloudy

4am - 14C, Partly cloudy

7am - 13C, Sunny intervals

10am - 16C, Sunny intervals

1pm - 18C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 19C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 18C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 16C, Partly cloudy