Leeds Festival 2024: Full bank holiday forecast as rain expected in aftermath of Storm Lilian and heavy winds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:41 BST
Storm Lilian may be on the way out, but this weekend's weather is set to keep Leeds Festival campers on their toes.

It was a chaotic start to the annual Bramham Park event, with dramatic pictures showing tents sent flying into the air by strong winds, gusts knocking over portaloos and festivalgoers forced to hold onto their belongings.

The winds will ease from now, the Met Office has said, but warned that rain could be on the way for the region.

Leeds Festival-goers should be ready for rain. | Mark Bickerdike

Storm Lilian is expected to have cleared by this afternoon (August 23), leading to sunny intervals and blustery showers. The maximum temperature will be 19C.

Tonight, winds will continue to ease, with any showers clearing to leave some late sunny spells. Clouds will thicken overnight with outbreaks of rain or showers possible by dawn.

It will be a bright and breezy start to the day tomorrow, with patchy cloud and some sunny intervals.

Heavy showers are expected to develop over the morning, but will clear later in the day.

On Sunday, there could be wind and clouds, with outbreaks of rain or showers. Then, on Bank Holiday Monday, it will be breezy and partly cloudy in the morning, with isolated showers.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend -

Full Leeds forecast

Friday

  • 6pm - 17C, Sunny intervals
  • 7pm - 17C, Sunny
  • 8pm - 16C, Clear
  • 9pm - 15C, Clear
  • 10pm - 14C, Clear
  • 11pm - 14C, Clear

Saturday

  • 12am - 14C, Clear
  • 1am - 13C, Clear
  • 2am - 13C, Clear
  • 3am - 13C, Partly cloudy
  • 4am - 13C, Partly cloudy
  • 5am - 13C, Partly cloudy
  • 6am - 13C, Sunny intervals
  • 7am - 13C, Sunny intervals
  • 8am - 13C, Sunny intervals
  • 9am - 14C, Cloudy
  • 10am - 15C, Cloudy
  • 11am - 15C, Cloudy
  • 12pm - 16C, Heavy rain shower
  • 1pm - 16C, Heavy rain shower
  • 2pm - 16C, Light rain shower
  • 3pm - 16C, Sunny intervals
  • 4pm - 16C, Sunny intervals
  • 5pm -16C, Sunny intervals
  • 6pm - 16C, Sunny
  • 7pm - 15C, Sunny
  • 8pm - 14C, Clear
  • 9pm - 13C, Clear
  • 10pm - 13C, Partly cloudy
  • 11pm - 12C, Partly cloudy

Sunday

  • 12am - 12C, Partly cloudy
  • 1am - 12C, Light rain shower
  • 4am - 11C, Clear
  • 7am - 10C, Sunny intervals
  • 10am - 14C, Light rain
  • 1pm - 15C, Light rain shower
  • 4pm - 16C, Light rain shower
  • 7pm - 16C, Partly cloudy
  • 10pm - 15C, Partly cloudy

Monday

  • 1am - 14C, Partly cloudy
  • 4am - 14C, Partly cloudy
  • 7am - 13C, Sunny intervals
  • 10am - 16C, Sunny intervals
  • 1pm - 18C, Sunny intervals
  • 4pm - 19C, Sunny intervals
  • 7pm - 18C, Partly cloudy
  • 10pm - 16C, Partly cloudy
