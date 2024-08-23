Heavy winds from Storm Lilian have battered the Bramham Park site throughout this morning, resulting in the closure of two of the key stages at the festival.
Portaloos, tents and walls around the site have been blown over as a result of the 60mph gusts, with work ongoing to get the festival area back to working order.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter
The main arena has also been closed off until further notice, with organisers saying that they hope to open “as soon as possible”. Among the main acts at the festival today are Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Skrillex.
Below is a series of photos taken by our reporter at the camping site showing the level of disruption. For all of the latest updates follow our live blog throughout the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.