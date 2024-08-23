Heavy winds from Storm Lilian have battered the Bramham Park site throughout this morning, resulting in the closure of two of the key stages at the festival.

Portaloos, tents and walls around the site have been blown over as a result of the 60mph gusts, with work ongoing to get the festival area back to working order.

The main arena has also been closed off until further notice, with organisers saying that they hope to open “as soon as possible”. Among the main acts at the festival today are Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Skrillex.

Below is a series of photos taken by our reporter at the camping site showing the level of disruption. For all of the latest updates follow our live blog throughout the day.

1 . Wind Tents have been damaged at Leeds Festival due to the heavy winds | National World Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Festival 2024 Campers have been told to stay put until the wind eases off | National World Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Festival 2024 Work is ongoing to rebuild the wall around the festival site after heavy winds struck this morning | National World Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Festival 2024 Campers have woken up the Leeds Festival site looking 'like a warzone' | National World Photo Sales

5 . Portaloos Portaloos have been knocked over | National World Photo Sales