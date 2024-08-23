Leeds Festival 2024: 13 pictures show chaos from Storm Lilian wind as portaloos, tents and barriers blown over

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:03 BST

Festival-goers have been left stunned after waking up to carnage across the Leeds Festival site.

Heavy winds from Storm Lilian have battered the Bramham Park site throughout this morning, resulting in the closure of two of the key stages at the festival.

Portaloos, tents and walls around the site have been blown over as a result of the 60mph gusts, with work ongoing to get the festival area back to working order.

The main arena has also been closed off until further notice, with organisers saying that they hope to open “as soon as possible”. Among the main acts at the festival today are Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Skrillex.

Below is a series of photos taken by our reporter at the camping site showing the level of disruption. For all of the latest updates follow our live blog throughout the day.

Tents have been damaged at Leeds Festival due to the heavy winds

1. Wind

Tents have been damaged at Leeds Festival due to the heavy winds | National World

Campers have been told to stay put until the wind eases off

2. Leeds Festival 2024

Campers have been told to stay put until the wind eases off | National World

Work is ongoing to rebuild the wall around the festival site after heavy winds struck this morning

3. Leeds Festival 2024

Work is ongoing to rebuild the wall around the festival site after heavy winds struck this morning | National World

Campers have woken up the Leeds Festival site looking 'like a warzone'

4. Leeds Festival 2024

Campers have woken up the Leeds Festival site looking 'like a warzone' | National World

Portaloos have been knocked over

5. Portaloos

Portaloos have been knocked over | National World

Fencing has been knocked down

6. Fencing down

Fencing has been knocked down | National World

