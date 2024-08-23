Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the level of disruption faced at the Leeds Festival site this morning, punters can be forgiven for wanting a drink or two.

The Bramham Park event has been battered by extreme winds this morning as a result of Storm Lilian; with tents, portaloos and infrastructure falling down as a result and the entire site being placed under lockdown.

Two stages in the main arena - BBC Radio 1 and Aux - have been closed for the day as a result of the carnage caused, meaning that those hoping to see Beabadoobee or take it easy at a live podcast hosting will be left disappointed.

But, for now at least, the first day of the event is still set to be headlined by former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who is bringing the classic debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ to the park for its 30th anniversary.

It’s sure to be a boozy affair when the Mancunian takes to the stage, so here is our handy list of all the drinks prices for Leeds Festival 2023. Not all of the below drinks are available at every bar on site.

Lager and cider

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner 568ml – £6.50

Somersby Cider 568ml – £6.90

Brooklyn Pilsner 568ml - £6.80

The Stonewall Inn IPA 568ml - £7.30

Shipyard APA 568ml - £7.20ml

Hobgoblin IPA (can) 440ml - £6.80ml

Low and no alcohol

Erdinger Alkoholfrei 500ml - £6.50

Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Lager 330ml - £5.50ml

Carlsberg Pilsner Alcohol-Free Lager 330ml – £5.50

Spirt and mixer

Bacardi Spiced 25ml and Pepsi Max – £7.50

Bombay Sapphire Gin 25ml and Tonic – £7.50

Patron Silver Tequila 25ml and Ginger Beer – £9.50

Whiskey 25ml and Pepsi Max – £7.50

Eristoff Vodka 25ml and mixer – £7.50

Barcadi Carta Bianca White Rum 25ml and mixer – £7.50

Cognac 25ml and mixer - £8.50

Rockstar Energy Menu

Rockstar and vodka 25ml - £9.95

Rockstar blueberry zero sugar and vodka 25ml - £9.95ml

Rockstar watermelon kiwi and Bacardi white rum 25ml - £9.95ml

Rockstar tropical guava and tequila - £10.95

White Claw Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry 330ml – £7.00

White Claw Mango 330ml – £7.00

White Claw Natural Lime 330ml – £7.00

White Claw Raspberry 330ml – £7.00

Four Loko

Four Loko White 440ml – £10.50

Four Loko Blue 440ml - £10.50

Wine

Single serve (white/red/rose) 187ml – £7.50

Full bottle (white/red/rose) 750ml – £29.00

Cocktails

Bacardi Mango Mojito - £8.00

Soft Drinks

Rockstar (energy/tropical guava/blueberry/watermelon and kiwi) 250ml - £4.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water (still/sparkling) 500ml – £2.60

Liquid Death Manho Chainsaw Sparkling Water 500ml - £2.95

Pepsi Max/7up Free 500ml – £3.00

Iced coffee

Jimmys Coffee original 250ml - £5.00

Jimmys Coffee oat 250ml - £5.00