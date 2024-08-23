Storm Lilian is battering Leeds this morning and with it widespread disruption.

Strong winds and heavy rain have battered the city causing trees to fall down as well as widespread traffic and travel disruption. The weather has also had a huge impact on Leeds Festival with organisers forced to cancel the a music stage and the site in lockdown. Keep checking back for latest updates.