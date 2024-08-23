Live

Storm Lilian: Live updates as wind gusts batters Leeds with trees uprooted and flights diverted

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 08:49 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 10:50 BST
Storm Lilian is battering Leeds this morning and with it widespread disruption.

Strong winds and heavy rain have battered the city causing trees to fall down as well as widespread traffic and travel disruption. The weather has also had a huge impact on Leeds Festival with organisers forced to cancel the a music stage and the site in lockdown. Keep checking back for latest updates. READ MORE: Live from Leeds Festival 2024 as heavy wind batters the site | LBA flights cancelled and diverted as Storm Lilian causes chaos

Live updates as Storm Lilian batters Leeds

10:38 BST

12 is the magic nunber

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season – the furthest the Met Office has got through the list since it was introduced – and the first since April.

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning, the Met Office said.

10:24 BSTUpdated 10:51 BST

Flights divered at Leeds Bradford Airport

At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds. The flights were arriving from Belfast and Dublin.

An 8.45am flight to Dublin from LBA was also cancelled.

More details: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/storm-lilian-leeds-bradford-airport-flights-cancelled-and-diverted-as-winds-cause-chaos-across-city-4754070

10:10 BST

There she blows!

09:45 BSTUpdated 09:52 BST

Latest update from Leeds Festival organisers

09:37 BSTUpdated 09:50 BST

Met Office warning

09:33 BST

09:28 BST

09:25 BST

09:21 BST

09:13 BST

Leeds Festival organisers have issued a safety warning as strong winds batter campers at Bramham Park.

“We’re urging you to stay in your tents if you are onsite and feel safe to do so.

“If you are in your car, please remain there.

“If you are not yet at the festival site, please delay your arrival. We’re expecting it to ease up at 10am and we will update you in 30 minutes.”

09:02 BST

08:48 BSTUpdated 09:01 BST

Fallen tree on Street Lane

A tree has fallen down Street Lane.A tree has fallen down Street Lane.
A tree has fallen down Street Lane. | YPN
08:45 BST

Morning campers! Heavy winds batter the Leeds Festival site.

