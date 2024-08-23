James Marriott and Corella: Last-minute shows to take place in city centre after Leeds Festival gigs cancelled
Promoters swooped in this morning (August 23) following the cancellations at Bramham Park, as Storm Lilian caused chaos.
Dramatic pictures showed tents sent flying into the air by strong winds, with gusts knocking over portaloos and festivalgoers forced to grip onto their belongings.
But to the excitement of delighted fans, two cancelled gigs are to go ahead after all - in new venues in the city centre.
Music promoter group Futuresound announced that Corella will perform tonight at The Key Club, while James Marriott will take over The Wardrobe this evening.
Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “It’s been really busy today. At Future Sound, we put on festivals too, so we really feel for the organisers at Leeds Festival. You can't control the weather.
“It’s been nice for us to just be able to help a few bands.”
Indie-pop quartet Corella had their 12.40pm main stage set cancelled earlier today, as frontman Joel explained “the weather isn't on our side and the safety of our fans comes first”.
They will play a free gig on a first-come-first-served basis at The Key Club, on Merrion Street, this evening.
Meanwhile, musician James Marriott will play The Wardrobe, on St Peter's Square, with £20 tickets available from Futuresound.
