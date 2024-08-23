Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last-minute shows will take place in city centre venues - after bands had their Leeds Festival gigs cancelled over bad weather.

Promoters swooped in this morning (August 23) following the cancellations at Bramham Park, as Storm Lilian caused chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician James Marriott is one of the performers in last-minute gigs announced after bad weather at Leeds Festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But to the excitement of delighted fans, two cancelled gigs are to go ahead after all - in new venues in the city centre.

Music promoter group Futuresound announced that Corella will perform tonight at The Key Club, while James Marriott will take over The Wardrobe this evening.

Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “It’s been really busy today. At Future Sound, we put on festivals too, so we really feel for the organisers at Leeds Festival. You can't control the weather.

“It’s been nice for us to just be able to help a few bands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indie-pop quartet Corella had their 12.40pm main stage set cancelled earlier today, as frontman Joel explained “the weather isn't on our side and the safety of our fans comes first”.

They will play a free gig on a first-come-first-served basis at The Key Club, on Merrion Street, this evening.

Meanwhile, musician James Marriott will play The Wardrobe, on St Peter's Square, with £20 tickets available from Futuresound.