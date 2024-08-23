Leeds Festival 2024: Live updates from Friday as winds batter Bramham Park and Liam Gallagher headlines
Heavy winds are predicted at Bramham Park throughout this morning and into the afternoon but it will take a lot to deter the punters who have set up camp over the last two days.
Liam Gallagher will close out the first day with a headline set on the main stage this evening; while ravers will be keen to have their first taste of the Chevron Stage, which has been billed as a first-of-its kind, 40,000 capacity arena with a floating video canopy.
The “ground breaking” new stage will be headlined by US dubstep star Skrillex, while there will also be sets from across the site from the likes of Catfish and the Bottlemen, 21 Savage, Pendulum, Nia Archives and Beabadoobee.
We will posting all of the latest updates from the camp and festival area - warts, mud and all - in the blog below.
