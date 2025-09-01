With the transfer deadline reached and Leeds United’s Premier League squad assembled, attention now turns to the future of Elland Road.

The Whites returned to the top flight this summer after a dramatic Championship title race, which also saw Sunderland and Burnley promoted.

Now, with the new season in full swing, major upgrades are planned for the stadium - including a capacity boost to 53,000.

Leeds United’s Elland Road is set to undergo a huge upgrade. | Submit

Below is everything we know so far about the Elland Road expansion plans:

What is in the pipeline?

Leeds United and its owners, 49ers Enterprises, submitted a formal planning application in July 2025 to increase the stadium’s capacity by nearly 15,000 to 53,000. This would make Elland Road the seventh-biggest football stadium in England.

The proposals include:

West Stand: partial demolition and extension, increasing capacity from 8,000 to 17,750 - similar in scale to the East Stand.

North Stand: outline permission to expand from 10,414 to 15,300, though this remains at an early stage.

The plans also allow up to eight non-football events each year at the upgraded ground.

Transport and access

Most of the work will take place within the arena, but the club has also outlined improvements to transport links to help manage larger matchday crowds.

Leeds United says it is working towards a “car-lean environment”, urging fans to use public transport. At the same time, a site at White Rose Park has been identified that could provide an extra 1,500 parking spaces.

A public consultation also indicated the local community are overwhelmingly in favour of the expansion, with 98 per cent of those taking part supporting the plans.

Community consultation

What has Leeds United said?

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe described the project as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

“The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club, and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”

United’s chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg added when the application was submitted:

“We are delighted to submit a planning application to Leeds City Council, on schedule with our proposed timeline of the project. This is a result of the hard work of everyone involved over the past 18 months, where designs and concepts have been developed to revitalise Elland Road Stadium, whilst preserving the unique history and heritage it holds. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to go to the public exhibition at the Centenary Pavilion and the consultation sessions in the local community, with over 1,800 people visiting in person, and those who completed the questionnaire and provided us with invaluable comments and feedback, which have all been considered.”

When will construction take place?

The council is expected to make its decision on the plans by October. If approved:

West Stand: construction is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with completion targeted for the end of 2028.

North Stand: work would finish two years later, in late 2030.

Will fans be affected?

According to the club, Elland Road will remain operational throughout the redevelopment. The project has been designed to ensure there is no loss of seating and only minimal disruption during construction.