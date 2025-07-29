The latest news on Leeds United’s Elland Road expansion plans as they await their Premier League return.

Elland Road is a ground many fans in the Premier League will be both excited and apprehensive to visit, with its history known across the land, and many will know how hard the Leeds United faithful make it for visiting sides when they’re Marching on Together. The ground can be a cauldron of noise and Daniel Farke’s side really need it to be a fortress to have any chance of survival next season.

There are big plans by the ownership structure as 49ers Enterprises look to grow the club further, with one of the main talking points being expanding the iconic Elland Road stadium. The current capacity stands at 37,645, but if Leeds want to meet the growing demand for games and increase their match day revenue, they need to think about increasing that number.

Here is a round-up of the latest news surrounding plans to develop one of England’s most famous football grounds.

What are Leeds United’s plans to expand Elland Road?

As reported by the YEP in May, Leeds have submitted pre-application proposals over a possible expansion of Elland Road that would increase its capacity to 53,000. The proposals include partial demolition and extension of the West Stand and outline planning permission for alterations to the North Stand. The proposals state the West Stand is more advanced in its planning than the North and that when finished it will be similar in scale to the current East Stand, with a new capacity of 17,750. The North Stand will increase its capacity from 10,414 to 15,300.

Leeds also indicated they will ‘ensure there is no loss of seating during the construction and minimal disruption’ and revealed a new fan zone will follow once the expansion of the West Stand is completed, with a new North East corner added to increase capacity and wheelchair accessible seating. The full presentation that was put to the local authorities can be viewed here.

Has a formal planning permission been submitted?

Yes, that was confirmed earlier this month. In the formal application, the Whites hierarchy confirmed they are looking to ‘sustainably compete in the Premier League and in European competitions, as well as enabling the stadium to host national and international football... alongside concerts and other non-football events’.

Up to eight non-football events could take place at the new-look Elland Road on an annual basis. Leeds have also said a public consultation process has indicated the local community are ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of the expansion, with 98% of those taking part giving the green light to the ambitious plans.

Leeds’ chairman says it’s an ‘opportunity to refresh’ Elland Road

Daniel Farke and Paraag Marathe have plenty to discuss this summer. | Getty Images

Leeds chairman, Paraag Marathe, said: "The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club, and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."

What have Leeds said about submitting the planning permission application to expand Elland Road?

Speaking when the formal planning permission application was submitted, United’s chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg said: “We are delighted to submit a planning application to Leeds City Council, on schedule with our proposed timeline of the project. This is a result of the hard work of everyone involved over the past 18 months, where designs and concepts have been developed to revitalise Elland Road Stadium, whilst preserving the unique history and heritage it holds.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to go to the public exhibition at the Centenary Pavilion and the consultation sessions in the local community, with over 1,800 people visiting in person, and those who completed the questionnaire and provided us with invaluable comments and feedback, which have all been considered."

‘Once in a generation opportunity’

LUFC

Speaking earlier this year, Deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: “Our proposals for Elland Road represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity of national significance to create a new neighbourhood, carefully integrated within South Leeds, which will deliver new homes, create jobs and provide major leisure opportunities, along with community and educational facilities that will benefit new and existing communities.

“Delivering a new neighbourhood of this size and scale will provide a further boost to our city’s ever-growing economy, accommodating the continuing demand for residential and commercial development across the city, at one of our most strategically significant gateway sites which has been earmarked for development for many years.

“With recent momentum such as the stadium expansion progressing, and many changes in Leeds since we first adopted planning guidance over 17 years ago, it is right that we take the opportunity to refresh the vision for this area. We strongly encourage residents, businesses and any interested party to participate in the consultation to help shape the updated proposals.”

When could Leeds United discover if their plans to expand Elland Road have been approved?

It is believed the club are expecting a decision on their formal planning permission application in around 12 weeks, which would take them to the middle of October.

When is the potential completion date for the expansion?

Should Leeds get the green light to expand their famous old home, they hope the West Stand construction period can begin in May 2026 and be completed within the final months of 2028. The North Stand opening is planned for the back end of 2030.