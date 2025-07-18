There are some big decisions lying in wait on the expansion of Leeds United's famous old home as the Whites return to the Premier League.

Elland Road will be rocking once again when Leeds United host Everton in front of the Sky Sports cameras and bring down the curtain on the first weekend of the new Premier League season next month.

The Whites earned their return to the top flight with a dramatic Championship title win as they saw off rivals Burnley on the final day of a long and challenging campaign and have now set their sights on re-establishing themselves in the top tier of the English game.

There are ambitious plans on and off the pitch at Elland Road and Daniel Farke is being backed in the summer transfer window with Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff on the verge of joining forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson as the latest additions to the Whites squad. At least one more midfield option, a goalkeeper, a winger and a striker could also arrive before Leeds face the Toffees and officially bring an end to their two-year absence from the top flight.

However, there are also big plans off the pitch as the 49ers Enterprises look to grow the club behind the scenes and help unleash the full potential of Leeds United. One major talking point has been the possible expansion of Elland Road to take the Whites’ iconic old home beyond its current capacity of 37,645 as they look to meet the increasing demand for tickets and increase their matchday revenue.

But what are the latest updates about the possible expansion of Elland Road?

How are Leeds United hoping to expand Elland Road?

As reported by Graham Smyth in May, the Whites have submitted pre-application proposals over a possible expansion to Elland Road that would increase the capacity to 53,000. The proposals included partial demolition and extension of the West Stand and outline planning permission for alterations to the North Stand. The proposals state that the West Stand is more advanced in its planning than the North and that when finished it will be similar in scale to the current East Stand, with a new capacity of 17,750. The North Stand will increase its capacity from 10,414 to 15,300.

Leeds also indicated they will ‘ensure there is no loss of seating during the construction and minimal disruption’ and revealed a new fan zone will follow once the expansion of the West Stand is completed, with a new North East corner added to increase capacity and wheelchair accessible seating. The full presentation that was put to the local authorities can be viewed here.

Has formal planning permission to expand Elland Road now been submitted?

Yes, that was confirmed earlier this month. In the formal application the Whites hierarchy confirmed they are looking to ‘sustainably compete in the Premier League and in European competitions, as well as enabling the stadium to host national and international football ... alongside concerts and other non-football events’. Up to eight non-football events could take place at the new-look Elland Road on an annual basis. The Whites have also said a public consultation process has indicated the local community are ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of the expansion, with 98% of those taking part giving the green light to the ambitious plans.

Paraag Marathe comments on Elland Road expansion plans

The Whites chairman said: "The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."

What have Leeds said about submitting the planning permission application to expand Elland Road?

Speaking when the formal planning permission application was submitted, United's chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg said: “We are delighted to submit a planning application to Leeds City Council, on schedule with our proposed timeline of the project. This is a result of the hard work of everyone involved over the past 18 months, where designs and concepts have been developed to revitalise Elland Road Stadium, whilst preserving the unique history and heritage it holds.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to go to the public exhibition at the Centenary Pavilion and the consultation sessions in the local community, with over 1,800 people visiting in person, and those who completed the questionnaire and provided us with invaluable comments and feedback, which have all been considered."

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Speaking earlier this year, Deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: “Our proposals for Elland Road represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity of national significance to create a new neighbourhood, carefully integrated within South Leeds, which will deliver new homes, create jobs and provide major leisure opportunities, along with community and educational facilities that will benefit new and existing communities.

“Delivering a new neighbourhood of this size and scale will provide a further boost to our city’s ever-growing economy, accommodating the continuing demand for residential and commercial development across the city, at one of our most strategically significant gateway sites which has been earmarked for development for many years.

“With recent momentum such as the stadium expansion progressing, and many changes in Leeds since we first adopted planning guidance over 17 years ago, it is right that we take the opportunity to refresh the vision for this area. We strongly encourage residents, businesses and any interested party to participate in the consultation to help shape the updated proposals.”

Are there any concerns over the possible expansion of Elland Road?

Yes, some councillors and local residents have raised concerns over the level of parking and increase in the flow of traffic should the expansion get the go ahead.

When could Leeds United discover if their plans to expand Elland Road have been approved?

It is believed the Whites are expecting a decision on their formal planning permission application in around 13 weeks, which would take them to the middle of October. The club have identified a site at White Rose Park that could provide an additional 1,200 parking spaces on matchdays and event days and the application confirmed they are looking to work towards a ‘car-lean environment’ by pointing supporters towards public transport.

When would the expansion of Elland Road be completed?

Should Leeds United get the green light to expand their famous old home, the club hope that the West Stand construction period can begin in May 2026 and complete within the final months of 2028. The North Stand opening is planned for back end of 2030.