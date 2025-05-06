Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's pre application proposals for Elland Road development give fans a deeper glimpse of what they might expect when the stadium's capacity increases to 53,000 and a proposed timeline of construction.

The proposals go before the City Plans Panel on Thursday May 8 and include the partial demolition and extension of the West Stand, for which Leeds are seeking full planning permission. They also seek outline planning permission for alterations to the North Stand, as they take the current 36,000 capacity up to an estimated 53,000. Their presentation can now be viewed on the City Council’s website.

Paraag Marathe statement

A statement from chairman Paraag Marathe is included in the presentation to the panel. He said: "The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."

Leeds' design proposal is the expansion of the stadium, the enhancement and retention of its 'iconic' atmosphere, bringing the West and North Stands up to current stadium standards and the improvement of the fan experience. Issues like existing structural columns blocking sightlines, uncomfortable seating, narrow and congested concourses and a limited range of amenities are all listed as reasons for the development. Leeds' presentation states that a modern stadium fit for the Premier League is needed, one that is capable of hosting FIFA and UEFA tournaments and international matches.

The proposals state that the West Stand is more advanced in its planning than the North and that when finished it will be similar in scale to the current East Stand, with a new capacity of 17,750. The North Stand will increase its capacity from 10,414 to 15,300.

Leeds intend to ensure there is no loss of seating during construction and minimal disruption to the stadium's use. The presentation says that the North Stand and a new fan zone will follow the completion of the West Stand, with a new North East corner added to increase capacity and wheelchair accessible seating.

Transport and build timeline

A transport strategy included in the proposal includes an objective to reduce reliance on cars to access the stadium. A survey undertaken by the club suggests that 65 per cent of journeys to Elland Road are made by car.

And a timeline puts forward the club's hope that the West Stand construction period can begin in May 2026 and complete in quarter four of 2028. The North Stand opening is planned for quarter four of 2030.

To view the full presentation slides click HERE