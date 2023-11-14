'Word must go out': Judge blasts knife criminals as he jails killer in SEVENTH Leeds stabbing death this year
Kaiden Williams was sentenced for the killing of Peter Wass in Chapeltown after plunging an illegal zombie knife into his heart. The 22-year-old, who has previous knife convictions, was given the extended sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.
If follows a shocking spate of knife-crime deaths in Leeds this year, most recently the killing of schoolboy Alfie Lewis in Horsforth which has attracted national attention and was even condemned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
In addition there is the ongoing trial of four accused of murdering teenager Trust Gangata who was stabbed to death at a house party in Armley in March, and 18-year-old Jamie Meah who was killed by a knife-wielding gang also in Armley in March.
Before that, there was the death of 27-year-old Daneiko Ferguson in Harehills in February and in September, 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako died after being stabbed on Francis Street in Chapeltown.
Finally, last month 60-year-old grandmother Mandy Barnett was fatally stabbed in Farnley.
Judge Peter Kelson KC said to the court today: “The word must go out that people who carry knives unlawfully will be sentenced severely by the courts.”
Williams, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, was “hunted down” by Peter Wass and his friends in Chapeltown on the afternoon of March 2. Two cars drove around the streets in convoy looking for Williams over what the Crown said was a dispute, probably over drugs.
Mr Wass, a 29-year-old father of two from Roundhay, got out of the car wearing a balaclava and carrying a baseball bat when he spotted Williams.
It is not known what happened next, but Williams pulled out the zombie knife when he was approached by Mr Wass. He stabbed him at least three times, including the fatal 22cm-deep wound which pierced his heart.
The court heard that Williams had previous convictions including street robberies involving knives and a machete. He was on licence at the time he killed Mr Wass.
He was given an extended jail sentence made up of nine years in custody, and a five-year extended licence period.