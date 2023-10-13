Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Four Leeds men wanted over murder of Jamie Meah in Armley believed to have fled the country as CCTV released

Police believe that four murder suspects have left the country, as they renewed an urgent appeal for information.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Hall Lane, Armley, on March 31. A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed and seriously injured in the attack.

Now, detectives from West Yorkshire Police have said that it is believed four men wanted over the murder left the UK shortly after the attack – before they were identified as suspects.

The men, all from Leeds, are: Aquade Jeffers, 20, Caleb Awe, 20, Enham Nishat, 20, and Ranei Wilks, 22.

Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Hall Lane, Armley, on March 31.
Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Hall Lane, Armley, on March 31.

Enquiries have revealed that they initially travelled to Liverpool before leaving the country, as they were shown on CCTV.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “Jamie’s family remain completely heartbroken at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are determined to get them the answers they need and to see that those responsible are brought to justice.

“Information from the public is vital to those efforts and we continue to appeal for anyone who knows anything that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of their current whereabouts abroad, to contact us.”

Those with information should call 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or use West Yorkshire Police’s Live Chat website.

Information can also be passed on via the Major Incident Public Portal, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.