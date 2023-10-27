Police have named a 60-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Leeds this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mandy Barnett was attacked at a house in Prince Edward Grove, Farnley, on Monday October 23. Police were called to the property shortly after 11pm, where paramedics were treating her for stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Mandy’s family have now released a picture of her and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad