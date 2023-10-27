Prince Edward Grove murder: Police name Leeds woman Mandy Barnett stabbed to death in Farnley
Mandy Barnett was attacked at a house in Prince Edward Grove, Farnley, on Monday October 23. Police were called to the property shortly after 11pm, where paramedics were treating her for stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Mandy’s family have now released a picture of her and have asked for their privacy to be respected.
West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing their murder investigation. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with Mandy’s murder and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court today for a trial preparation hearing.