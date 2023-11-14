Zombie-knife thug who fatally stabbed Peter Wass through the heart in Leeds gang clash jailed for 14 years
Kaiden Williams attacked Peter Wass, who was wearing a balaclava, carrying a baseball bat and with his friends, had gone looking for Williams to settle a dispute, probably over money.
Catching up with him near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue on the afternoon of March 2, Williams pulled out the illegal knife and plunged it into 29-year-old’s chest before running off.
Mr Wass, a father-of-two from Roundhay, died within minutes. Williams, who fled Yorkshire, was cleared of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court in September, but was found guilty of manslaughter. He had previously admitted possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the knife.
He was handed a 14-year extended sentence, made up of nine years’ jail and five years’ extended licence period, at Sheffield Crown Court today.
Judge Peter Kelson KC told him: “We do not know the truth of what was taking place that day. They were hunting you down. It was clearly associated with drug activities. It was an inherently lethal weapon. What you did was lethal.”
Williams, 22, had always admitted delivering the fatal blow to Mr Wass, but maintained it was self defence. The knife was never recovered.
CCTV showed Mr Wass and his friends in convoy in two cars in the Chapeltown area looking for Williams. Williams, who was walking with his dog, was then seen running as the cars approached.
The confrontation was not caught on camera but Mr Wass was heard to say: “Where’s my bread?” The Crown said it was likely a dispute over money stemming from criminality.
Those who witnessed the clash refused to provide statements. Mr Wass received several stab wounds, including the fatal 22cm-deep cut that pierced the top of his heart.
Having been told a price had been put on his head over the killing, Williams, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, later booked a taxi to Hartlepool where he stayed until the police finally arrested him 10 days later. He has previous convictions for street robberies armed with weapons. He was on licence at the time.
Mitigating for Williams, Nicolas Worsley KC said: “He had become the prey, being hunted. What could be seen is the fact that Kaiden Williams had taken to his heels and was running flat out.
“Mr Wass got out of the car wearing a balaclava, wearing black latex gloves and with a baseball bat. It was quite clear it was an attack on Kaiden Williams.”
But he said Williams accepted responsibility and has “genuine remorse” over Mr Wass’ death.
Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Sam Freeman said after sentencing: “Although Peter Wass was killed in circumstances which appeared to show he was taking an active part in the confrontation with Williams, no-one deserves to have their life taken from them in such a sudden and violent way.
“The impact that his death has had on his family, including his two children, is just as painful and heart-breaking regardless of any background to the incident, which remains unclear.
“His death very starkly illustrates the utterly tragic consequences that can occur when people carry knives and are prepared to use them.”