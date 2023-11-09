Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Horsforth murder: Teenager charged with fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis in Leeds

A teenager has been charged with murder after the death of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A 14-year-old youth is due to appear in court today, charged with murder in relation to the incident in Church Lane, Horsforth, on Tuesday, November 7.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife and is due to appear at the remand court at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after emergency services were called to the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm. The boy, later named as 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but it was later confirmed that he had died.

A 14-year-old is due to appear in court today, charged with murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of Alfie Lewis. Pictures: NW/WYP

His devastated family issued a statement yesterday describing the teenager as “one in a million”. Hundreds have gathered to lay floral tributes at the scene while St Margaret's Church, in Horsforth, opened a book of condolence.