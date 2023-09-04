A teenager who was stabbed to death in Leeds has been named.

Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, was attacked in Chapeltown over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Officers were told at around 2am on Saturday August 26 that a man was being assaulted outside a property in Francis Street.

They found Emmanuel with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that Emmanuel died as result of being stabbed. His family are being supported by officers.

Francis Street, Chapeltown, where 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako was fatally stabbed over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Police have launched a murder investigation and a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with Emmanuel’s death. Phillip Bryant, 32, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon. He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Detectives have identified other people they would like to speak to in connection with Emmanuel’s death and have launched a search for them.

In a statement released yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.

“We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team.”