'Otley Run Massacre' suspect died after shooting himself in the head after Leeds attacks, inquest hears

The sole suspect in the attempted “Otley Run Massacre” died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, a coroner’s court heard.

The inquest into Owen Lawrence was opened this morning where it was heard the 38-year-old fatally injured himself following a savage double attack on two women a fortnight ago.

The 19 and 31-year-old women were left badly injured, one of which required life-saving surgery.

A crossbow and firearm were recovered from the scene on Otley Road.

Lawrence died in hospital two days later. The provisional cause of death was an airgun wound to the head, the inquest opening heard.

Area coroner Oliver Longstaff briefly outlined the circumstances at Wakefield Coroner’s Court before adjourning the full inquest for a date to be fixed, so files on Lawrence’s death can be prepared.

The inquest into Owen Lawrence, who is the only suspect in a planned “Otley Run Massacre” has been opened. | NW

Lawrence, of Wood Lane Court, Headingley, was alleged to have penned a Facebook post hours prior, outlining what he called the “Otley Run Massacre” - targeting students and others on the infamous Headingley pub crawl.

The post alluded to him committing “spree killing”, “mass murder” and “terrorism”.

Police were called to Otley Road just before 3pm on Saturday, April 26, after a man had been spotted carrying weapons.

Three people were found injured - Lawrence and the two women.

The junction with St Anne’s Road - usually packed with Otley Run revellers in fancy dress on a Saturday - was sealed off with police tape and road closures stretched across much of the busy street.

Lawrence was arrested and taken hospital, but died on April 28 in Leeds General Infirmary from what police confirmed were self-inflicted wounds.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said in a statement that offers believed he was acting alone.

The inquest heard that Lawrence had changed his surname 25 years ago, from Oliver Eames.

His neighbours spoke out after his death was confirmed with one describing him as walking “zombie-like”, and painting a picture of a quiet, isolated man.

One said he “seemed like an empty, troubled person”.