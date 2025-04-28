Headingley: Staff tell how customers were 'scared to leave' as attack that left two women injured unfolded in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Headingley was hit by chaos on Saturday (April 26) after police were called to scene of the attacks on Otley Road just before 3pm, where a man had been spotted carrying “weapons”.
Three people were found with injuries at the scene, including two women aged 19 and 31. A 38-year-old man, who had suffered a self-inflicted injury, was arrested and taken to hospital where he was last night in a critical condition.
The junction with St Anne’s Road - usually packed with Otley Run revellers in fancy dress on a Saturday - was sealed off with police tape, and road closures stretched across much of the busy street.
Speaking on Monday as the area largely reopened for business on the first week day following the incident, a man who lives and works nearby told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he was “in a sort of shock at how close to home it was”.
He said that, during the incident, businesses near the main police cordon were advised to close for the remainder of the day.
But he said that businesses were committed to maintaining normalcy while “offering support to any younger members of staff who may have any concerns going into the next coming days and weeks".
Just across the street from the main cordon at Heaney & Mill, waiters were busy serving lunch when emergency vehicles flooded the area.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the past week.
One waitress, who asked not to be named, told the YEP that guests seated outside were quickly moved indoors as flashing blue lights lit up the street.
"People were saying they saw a man walking in front of where people were sitting outside," she said.
“We noticed police cornering the area, so we stopped service for about 20 minutes just to ensure that the guests and chefs were inside.
"A couple of people were scared to leave at first, because [the incident] was so fresh, but we've been able to return to normal now.”
Chris McNiven, caretaker at Headingley Methodist Church, was driving from the church to Meanwood when he spotted an ambulance racing through the area.
"I thought it had just been a road traffic accident," he said. "There were already a couple of police cars here.
"Then I saw another ambulance zooming past. When I came back, which was only about 20 minutes later, the cordon was up."
Mr McNiven, who lives near Beckett Park, asked a police officer what had happened but was only told the area was safe.
He added: "People were still wandering around dressed as bananas and stuff. I think because [the Otley Run] sees such an influx of people, nobody really understood what was going on."
Police revealed that a crossbow and firearm were recovered at the scene of the incident.
And yesterday, they confirmed that one of the women underwent surgery following the attack.
Detectives also issued an update and confirmed that the “key suspect” remained in a critical condition in hospital “due to a self-inflicted injury” following what officers believe was an “isolated incident”.