Judges also dealt with cases of a dangerous driver who ran onto train tracks, a former Uber driver who took his uncle's car and a man who left his partner in fear of her life during a violent rage.

Among those sentenced this week were:

Alan Skey

Leeds Crown Court

A 'prolific burglar' has been jailed following a series of burglaries and armed robberies in Leeds city centre.

Alan Skey, 32, pleaded guilty to all eight offences that occurred in April this year.

Police said several city centre businesses had suffered as a result of the attacks against their premises and staff.

Lee Baldwin

An abusive man who spat in girlfriend's face and threw a cup of coffee at her during a campaign of controlling behaviour has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard how 36-year-old Lee Baldwin was prone to violent outbursts and would shout abuse at his partner.

Baldwin, of Windmills Approach, Belle Isle, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards his girlfriend.

Babar Asfaq

A drug dealer who "disappeared" for more than 10 years after being caught in an undercover police sting has been jailed.

Babar Asfaq, 32, supplied crack cocaine and heroin to undercover officers from behind a book shop in Wakefield in 2011.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he was at large until this year, when he was arrested at Manchester Airport.

Asfaq, of Derwent Road, Wakefield, was sent to prison.

Louis Roebuck

A sneak-in burglar who managed to squeeze through the doors of Sports Direct to steal a rack of jackets has been jailed.

Louis Roebuck, 31, was already wanted on suspicion of an attempted house burglary when he committed the crime.

The alcoholic and drug addict, of no fixed address, was told by a judge: "Until you rid yourself of your addiction, nothing will change."

Jack Carver

An "idiotic" disqualified driver who drove the wrong way down a busy Leeds street has been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Jack Carver, 29, put people's safety at risk during a police chase before running onto railway tracks.

When police eventually found Carver, of Thorpe Road, Middleton, on the railway line, he had bloodied legs and was covered in mud.

Nikko Ashman

A drug dealer who sold crack cocaine to undercover police in Leeds has been jailed.

Nikko Ashman, 20, had been supplying drugs as part of two 'lines' for three months.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the dad-of-three, of Westbourne Street, Beeston, was earning up to £150 a day - by his own admission.

Tayib Mahmood

A man who took his uncle's car "because he fancied driving it", before getting into a police chase and crashing into a wall has avoided prison.

Tayib Mahmood, 21, also claimed he "hadn't noticed" being chased by police, despite driving on the wrong side of the road and the resulting crash.

Mahmood, of Mexborough Drive, Chapeltown, was told by a judge that "too many lives are lost or blighted as a consequence of masculine bravado or peer pressure".

Craig Barker

A man left his partner "in fear of her life" after banging her head against a wall in a violent rage.

Craig Barker, 39, has been jailed for the attack in a house in Leeds on April 5 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim was "genuinely fearful" that Barker, of Poplar Avenue, Castleford, was going to kill her.

Adam Robinson

A disqualified driver has been jailed after a police chase through the streets of Leeds - after worried witnesses heard a female screaming and shouting in his car.

Adam Robinson exceeded 70mph in 30mph zones and jumped red lights.