Adam Robinson, 37, was given a suspended sentence for dangerous driving in March 2021 at a court appearance on March 25, 2022.

However, just weeks later on April 11, 2022, Robinson was chased by police on Horsforth New Road after witnesses heard screaming and shouting coming from a female in his car - who he had previously ordered to have no contact with.

A disqualified Bramley driver has been jailed after a police chase through the streets of Leeds - after worried witnesses heard a female screaming and shouting in his car.

At around 10pm, police pulled the BMW over which was being driven by Robinson, of Aston Crescent, Bramley.

Having given police false details, Robinson sped off while they were being checked, prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court during the sentencing on Tuesday, May 31.

Robinson exceeded 70mph in 30mph zones and jumped red lights, the court was told.

Ms Edwards said: "This defendant made off at speed.

"He contravened the give way sign without slowing down.

"He was driving dangerously by negotiating two mini roundabouts without care.

"He accelerated towards a blind traffic light junction and didn't stop."

Robinson, who has a nine year old son, turned off the lights on the vehicle during the chase to attempt to evade police, the court heard.

Robinson was charged with one count of dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst disqualified and one count of a breach of the suspended sentence order.

Sentencing Robinson, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: "You appeared before this court on March 25 and you were given a suspended sentence.

"That was for a piece of driving that was very, very bad.

"You were lucky to get that sentence.

"In this case, within a fortnight you were driving this vehicle.

"It was the argument between yourself and the female in the car which got the attention of passer-by's, who alerted the police.

"They found you and the dangerous piece of driving starts from that point onwards."

The judge said Robinson's driving was "not as bad" as his previous conviction.

However, he added: "This was still a bad piece of driving.

"You were driving at 70mph in zones that were 30-40mph.

"Other road users had to take evasive action to prevent a collision taking place.

"This is such a flagrant breach of the order.

"There is only one sentence available, that is one of custody."

Robinson was jailed for 14 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for more than four years.