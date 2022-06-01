'Prolific' Leeds burglar jailed after series of armed robberies in Leeds city centre

Alan Skey has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to a series of armed robberies and commercial burglaries.
The 32-year-old was arrested on April 17 this year following an intensive investigation by detectives in Leeds CID, with assistance from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.
He was subsequently charged the following day for six burglary offences and two armed robbery offences.
Yesterday, Skey was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to all eight offences that occurred between 1 April 2022 and 15 April 2022.
Skey also admitted to being responsible for a further six offences within this short time period under the Offences to be Taken Into Consideration (TIC) scheme.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Greatorex of Leeds CID, said:
“We are pleased with the sentence handed down to Skey today as this is a significant result following a robust and efficient investigation earlier this year.
“I know that a number of businesses in the city centre have suffered as a result of the attacks against their premises and staff and I hope that this arrest and conviction will reassure those affected by Skey’s offending.