Former Uber driver took his uncle's car 'because he fancied driving it' before crashing it into a wall

Tayib Mahmood, 21, also claimed he "hadn't noticed" being chased by police, despite driving on the wrong side of the road and the resulting crash.

A sentencing at Leeds Crown Court heard how, at around 1.45am on April 17 this year, Mahmood was seen by police speeding on Street Lane, Roundhay in a Mercedes car reported stolen earlier that evening.

Prosecuting, Oliver Connor told the court that, when a chase began between police and Mahmood, the car began driving on the wrong side of the road, overtaking others and almost crashing into a central reservation.

The car eventually crashed into a wall in nearby Park Lane. Mahmood was then arrested before giving a fake name and address to police officers.

When Mahmood was interviewed by officers later that day, he denied knowledge of the vehicle's owner, despite it belonging to his uncle.

A probation officer told the court Mahmood said he had gone to visit his cousins when he got a phonecall from a friend who had ran out of fuel. It was then Mahmood decided to drive out to see them in his uncle's Mercedes.

The officer added: "When I asked him why he did not take his own car, he said 'It was a nice car and I fancied driving it'."

He added Mahmood thought he would be insured to drive the vehicle.

The probation officer continued: "He said he was not aware the police were chasing him - he said he did not drive dangerously and was 'just speeding'."

He added that the reason Mahmood gave for giving the police a false name and address was to save his mother from distress, as she was in hospital with heart problems.

Mahmood, of Mexborough Drive, Chapeltown, had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and obstructing a constable.

The court was told that Mahmood had a "good work ethic" and had recently been a driver at a car rental company, as well as a junior football coach. He had also lost an eye after being hit by a firework in 2020, and was awaiting reconstructive surgery. It was added he also used to be a part-time Uber driver, but had since lost his licence.

Mitigating, Matthew Harding said there were "other positive sides" to Mahmood's character, and that he had a good work history, but that various health problems had stopped him from working. He also said Mahmood's uncle had forgiven him, and had written a positive character reference for him.

"Apart from this offence, he is a decent, law-abiding young man," he added, "He has demonstrated these good traits and he is aware of the jeopardy he has placed that in. He comes from a law-abiding and loving family, and he and his partner had great plans for their future.

"This was and will be a one-off incident."

Sentencing Mahmood, recorder Edward Legard said: "Too many lives are lost or blighted as a consequence of masculine bravado or peer pressure or whatever it might be."

Referring to Mahmood's own eye injury, Judge Legard added: "That type of injury can happen from driving of this type. It's not clear what motivated a man with good character to act in this way, but you have to understand that actions have consequences."