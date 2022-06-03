Leeds man jailed for 'idiotic' driving and running onto train tracks during police chase

Leeds Crown Court heard how Jack Carver, 29, put people's safety at risk during a police chase before running onto railway tracks.

On May 8 last year, police spotted Carver driving a silver Vauxhall Astra on Canal Street, near the Armley Gyratory, at around 3.10pm.

The car was registered to a woman, who at the time was his partner.

Jack Carver, 29, ran onto railway tracks after leading police on a chase through Leeds (Photo: Google)

Police followed the car to Holbeck Lane where they signalled for Carver to pull over.

He failed to stop and led officers on a three-minute chase as his partner in the passenger seat begged him to stop.

Carver took a sharp left onto the A58, driving in the wrong direction towards oncoming traffic.

Carver was sentenced to eight months in prison at Leeds Crown Court

He went the wrong way around a roundabout on Domestic Street and drove over a grass central reservation, before eventually stopping on Whitehall Road near a railway bridge.

Carver then got out of the car and ran up the railway embankment, where commuter trains were going in and out of Leeds City Station.

The officers told British Transport Police to shut the railway track in fear of his safety.

When they eventually found Carver on the railway line, he had bloodied legs and was covered in mud.

A taser was drawn and he was arrested.

During a police interview Carver claimed he wasn't driving the car.

He failed to attend his first hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court this February, but later pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Kelly Gallagher, prosecuting, said Carver's actions caused a "deliberate disregard for the safety of others".

Carver, of Thorpe Road, Middleton, has 18 previous convictions for 30 offences dating back to 2009.

He has never held a driving licence, was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence and had previously been convicted for dangerous driving in 2011.

Mitigating for Carver, Eddison Flint said: "Ultimately he did what he did not out of malice, but out of sheer panic, because he was disqualified.

"He understands his idiotic behaviour puts him at risk of custody."

Shortly after the offence, Carver was hit by a vehicle and broke both his arms, resulting in life-changing injuries.

Mr Flint added that he was "trying to get himself back on track" so that he could be a role model for his four children.

Sentencing Carver, Recorder Edward Legard said that it was only "a matter of good fortune" that no one was injured as a result of Carver's actions.

He added: "There was prolonged bad driving and a total disregard for lawful road users."

Carver was sentenced to eight months in prison.