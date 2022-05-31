Drug dealer caught after selling crack cocaine to undercover police officer on streets of Leeds jailed

Nikko Ashman, 20, was caught out on September 7, 2021, when he arrived to supply drugs to an undercover police officer who was ordering as part of a wider operation.

Dad-of-three Ashman, of Westbourne Street, Beeston, had been supplying drugs as part of two 'lines' for three months, earning up to £150 a day by his own admission, Leeds Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikko Ashman, 20, was caught out on September 7, 2021, when he arrived to supply drugs to an undercover police officer who was ordering as part of a wider operation.

When Ashman arrived to supply the officer unwittingly, he took the two crack cocaine wraps from a tub "containing between 50 and 60" according to prosecutor John Hobley.

Mr Hobley said: "On September 7 the officer received text messages advertising drugs.

"He called and placed an order for two wraps of crack cocaine.

"Ashman approached him, confirmed with him and supplied two wraps in a plastic tub from between 50/60 wraps."

The following day, the undercover officer was approached in Leeds by Levi Holland, 34, who asked him "who he was waiting for".

When told, Holland, of Lindsey Road, Burmantofts, instructed the undercover officer to instead call a number he gave him.

Ashman arrived on the scene a short time later, the court heard.

He then supplied the pair with drugs.

Holland was arrested on March 1, 2022, and Ashman was arrested the following day.

Ashman was charged with two counts of supply of a Class A drug.

Holland was charged with being concerned in supplying Class A drugs and possession of crack cocaine.

Ashman has 17 previous convictions including for criminal damage and violence, the court heard.

Holland - who suffered a brain injury as a teenager - has 33 prior convictions including for drug offences.

In mitigation, defence counsellor James Holland said Ashman was a dad of three small children and was supported in court by his friends and family.

He had a "troubled upbringing" including family bereavements and was "genuinely remorseful" for his actions, the court heard.

In mitigation for Holland, Theresa Clark told the court he does not sell drugs to the public.

She added: "Holland was waiting for his own delivery of drugs when he happened upon [the undercover officer] and offered him a phone number.

"At one point he had to use the officer's phone, as he had no credit on his.

"He did not benefit financially from what occurred on September 8 last year."

Holland was suffering from the long term effects of the brain injury, the court heard.

Sentencing Ashman, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: "You were happy to go wherever the customer was to supply drugs.

"From your own admission you had been doing that regularly for three months.

"You were making 150 pounds a day from this enterprise.

"You were doing it for financial reward."

Ashman was jailed for a total of two years and eight months for his offences.

Sentencing Holland, the judge continued: "I accept that on this day when you turned up it was not something pre agitated.

"You happened to bump in to the undercover officer who had portrayed as a drug addict.

"Perhaps out of good nature you thought you were assisting someone."

Holland was given a two year sentence - suspended for 18 months - and 20 rehabilitation days.

Judge Khokhar warned Ashman: "If you come out and continue to dabble in drugs you will be getting longer and longer sentences."

The judge told Holland he "will need to change" or "will go to prison".