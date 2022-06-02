Craig Barker, 39, has been jailed for the attack in a house in Leeds on April 5 this year.

Following an argument over money, Barker told his partner he was leaving her and began packing up his belongings.

His partner followed him to the bedroom and struck him to the head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Barker, 39, was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison at Leeds Crown Court

Barker did not suffer any injuries, but Leeds Crown Court heard that it triggered a "loss of temper".

He gripped the victim to the neck and pushed her, causing her head to bang against a wall. She was left with redness to the back of her head and scratches.

"She was genuinely fearful that the defendant was going to kill her," Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said.

The victim fled the house and ran to a nearby shop, followed by Barker, and the police and paramedics were called.

Miss Edwards added that the attack had "severely impacted" the victim's mental health and confidence.

Barker was later arrested and when interviewed by police, he admitted he had anger management issues and had pinned the victim to the wall.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

While in custody, he has been writing a book about the mistakes he's made which his English teacher in prison has promised to publish.

Mitigating for Barker, Richard Canning said: "He knows he’s going to have to serve some more time in custody.

"He is remorseful for his actions and he wishes to apologise.”

-> In other crime: 'Prolific' Leeds burglar jailed after series of armed robberies in city centre

Barker has 42 previous convictions for 102 offences, including two convictions for battery involving female victims.

Passing his sentencing remarks, Recorder Edward Legard said the victim was left "in fear of her life".

He added: "This attack, although short-lived, has had and continues to have a profound impact on her.

"She stopped working, she has suffered loss of confidence and was even briefly admitted to hospital."

Barker, now of Poplar Avenue, Castleford, was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison.