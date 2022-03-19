Judges also sentenced a man who attacked a pensioner, drug dealer who hid his stash at his grandmother's house and a man who got involved in a drunken brawl in Leeds city centre.

Those sentenced this week included:

Robert Wingate

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Kent, top left, and Robert Wingate were both jailed after appearing before judges at Leeds Crown Court this week.

A man has been jailed after a campaign of abuse against his ex-partner and violent attacks carried out in front of his child.

Robert Wingate, 23, of The Oaks in Belle Isle, subjected his victim to a barrage of threatening text and social media messages, repeatedly breach a restraining order, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Recorder Simon Myerson QC described Wingate's behaviour as "unacceptable conduct".

Adam Timmins

A pensioner was attacked after squirting water from a hosepipe into his neighbours' garden when he lost his temper over them holding a late night party.

The 70-year-old victim suffered a fractured cheekbone and bleeding to his brain after being punched and kicked by Adam Timmins, 35, of Beckett Crescent, Dewsbury Moor.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place a year after the victim first fell out with his neighbours when they began holding noisy late parties.

Georgie Norton

A drug dealer who stashed more than £120,000 worth of high-grade cocaine at his grandmother's house has been jailed.

Georgie Norton was described as a "trusted" member of a drugs gang as he was handed a 7.5 year prison sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

The 26-year-old, of Coniston Crescent, Wakefield, admitted multiple drug-dealing charges after being caught out by police three times.

Jordan Mitchell

Vile images of babies being sexually abused were found on a lap top and mobile phones when police searched a former student's home.

A court heard how Jordan Mitchell, 23, of Brownroyd Avenue, Huddersfield, also pretended to be a 19-year-old female as he engaged in "taboo conversations" with paedophiles online.

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at Mitchell's home in 2020 after receiving information that a Snapchat user had uploaded indecent images.

Samantha Rowley

A carer who abused her position of trust to defraud her seriously disabled brother and Leeds City Council out of more than £100,000 has been jailed.

Samantha Rowley "frittered away" money that was supposed to be for her sibling's care on luxury holidays, Wembley tickets, beauty treatments and shopping sprees.

Leeds Crown Court heard Rowley, 40, now of Hampden Road, Leyland, Lancashire, enlisted the help of a friend to commit the offences during a four-year deception.

Andrew Bossons

A dad attacked a man in the street after accusing him of stealing his son's birthday money, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Angered Andrew Bossons hit his victim in the back of the head before punching him again when he turned around, leaving blood running down his face.

The court heard that the 39-year-old, of Church Mount, South Kirby, maintains that he acted in self-defence.

Ryan Kent

A judge branded a dad-of-two “an idiot” after he was caught dealing drugs in the street following his dismissal from his job.

Ryan Kent, 29, of Bismarck Street, Beeston, was caught after police officers saw a man leaning into his car in what appeared to be a drug deal.

He stopped by officers a short while later and confessed to having Class A drugs hidden down his trousers.

Adam Freeman

A man left his former partner with a broken leg when he drove his car over her during a street confrontation.

A court heard Adam Freeman left the victim with serious injuries when he confronted her after the former couple spent the evening "winding each other up" with text messages.

Freeman, 33, of Vicarage Lane, Pontefract, claimed he was unaware that the car had been driven over the victim as his wing mirror had been kicked off.

Nigel Green

A sex offender was arrested at his home in Leeds after he failed to inform police that he had bought a smart TV.

Leeds Crown Court heard public protection officers made the discovery when they went to Nigel Green's home in Seacroft to check that he was complying with his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said Green has four previous convictions for possessing indecent child images dating back to 1998.

Mason Smith

A young man was spared jail after getting involved in a drunken street brawl in Leeds city centre.

The court heard Mason Smith, 20, of Broom Hill Drive, Cantley, Doncaster, was pushed by the victim and punched him three times in response.

Mason hit the victim again while he was on the floor and one more, in view of police officers, as he tried to walk away.