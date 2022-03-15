Angered Andrew Bossons saw the man on Stockingate in South Kirkby and went to confront him, hitting him in the back of the head before punching him again when he turned around.

Bossons, 39, denied an initial charge of grievous bodily harm but later pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of actual bodily harm.

Leeds Crown Court heard Andrew Bossons punched his victim as he turned around, leaving blood running down his face. Picture: James Hardisty

Prosecutor Andrew Nixon said the incident happened on December 18, 2019. The victim had been walking along the road with his girlfriend and another friend, when he went into bushes to relieve himself.

He then felt a blow to the back of his head and turned around to find out who had struck him. It was then that Bossons punched him again, leaving blood running down his face.

The victim needed stitches to two cuts and also had a cut to his eye.

Bossons was arrested the next day and told police that the man had stolen his 14-year-old son's money.

He also said that the victim had been holding a brick and a needle when he approached him. He claimed that he took the brick off him and threw it away, saying he acted in self defence.

The court heard that Bossons, of Church Mount, South Kirby, works as a warehouse operator and has no previous convictions.

A probation report said that he was "remorseful and regrets his actions" but was angry about his son's birthday money.

It continued: "He came across [the victim] by chance and wanted to remonstrate with him. He wished he had called the police instead."

Mitigating for Bossons, Imran Khan said: "He must have got involved for a reason, which was in reaction to his child. He is a good father and a good family man."

The judge, Recorder Paul Greaney QC, said: "In short, you maintain you acted in self defence, but you accepted you went well over the top.

"The prosecution accept there was a trigger, regarding your son, but it was not justification for what happened that day."

Bossons was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.