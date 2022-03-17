A court heard how Jordan Mitchell also pretended to be a 19-year-old female as he engaged in "taboo conversations" with paedophiles online.

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at Mitchell's home on December 30, 2020, after receiving information that a Snapchat user had uploaded indecent images.

Officers seized a laptop and two mobile phones which were analysed and found to contain 756 indecent child images and extreme images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Mitchell was arrested but refused to comment when interviewed.

The court heard 355 moving and still images were at category A - the most serious level of offending.

Some of the images were sadistic in nature and involved babies.

Mitchell's social media accounts were also analysed and it was discovered that he had pretended to be a 19-year-old female during conversations with others about sexually abusing children.

Mitchell, 23, of Brownroyd Avenue, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent image of a child and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Mitchell had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Cook said Mitchell committed the offences when he went to live with his grandmother after dropping out of university.

The barrister said his client had become socially isolated and became involved in "taboo conversations" with others as a way of making friends online.

Mr Cook said Mitchell deeply regretted his actions and continued to have the support of his family.

He added: "He has been through a dark period of his life but he is coming out the other side."

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, gave Mitchell an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Mitchell was also ordered to take part in a 27-day sex offender treatment programme and to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.