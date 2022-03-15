A court heard Adam Freeman left the victim with serious injuries when he confronted her after the former couple spent the evening "winding each other up" with text messages.

Leeds Crown Court heard Freeman and the woman had been in a relationship for nine years and have a child together.

Helen Chapman, prosecuting, said the relationship ended in summer last year and they both have new partners.

Leeds Crown Court.

The prosecutor said the incident took place on December 11 last year after Freeman and his former partner exchanged angry text messages.

Ms Chapman said: "It would be a fair summary to say that with the messages each was attempting to wind the other up."

The court heard the texts started with Freeman sending a message to the victim while she was at the pub. It read: "Congratulations on your new affair."

The woman went back to her home in Farsley with her new partner at 11.30pm.

A short time later she heard a car "screeching" outside her home.

She then saw Freeman outside in his VW Golf with his new partner.

The defendant got out of the car and began shouting.

The victim went outside and Freeman pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

Freeman and the victim's new partner then fought with each other.

She tried to split the two men up and was struck in the face.

Freeman returned to his car and the woman was seen hitting the car and kicking the wing mirror.

Ms Chapman said Freeman put the car into reverse to get away but the woman held onto the vehicle.

Freeman then swung the car around, causing her to fall to the ground in the road.

The car went over her before Freeman drove off with his new partner.

The victim suffered serious injuries including a broken left leg and a broken left arm.

She was also left with a deep head wound which needed seven stitches.

Freeman was arrested on December 13.

He told police officers during an interview that he was a HGV driver and was a careful driver.

Freeman claimed he had been threatened and abused in the months leading up to the incident.

He also said he was unaware that the car had been driven over the victim as his wing mirror had been kicked off.

The defendant added that he did not intend to cause her harm and said she had not deserved the injuries.

Freeman, 33, of Vicarage Lane, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said: "Prior to this he was working hard and protecting his family.

"He has accepted that he has brought it on himself and should not have attended the house on the night in question

"He regrets attending and causing the injuries."

The judge, Recorder Simon Myerson QC said: "It seems to me likely that in reversing you hit her or ran over her.

"That is likely to be the cause of the broken leg.

"I do not suggest or accept or believe that there is any degree of provocation.

"Provocation is, in my judgement, unavailable to people who drive around to where they do not need to go."

Freeman was given a 19-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Myerson said he was sentencing Freeman on the basis that he had behaved recklessly.

He added: "There is no excuse for what you did. There is no suggestion that (the victim) is responsible for her own injuries."

"I do not know whether you will able to keep your job.

"There is no driving charge but you have committed an offence with a car and it is for your employer to decide whether that needs to be reported.

"They make take the view that it does.

"They may take the view that it does not.

"I express the view that this is not a case where a car was deliberately used as a weapon."