Mason Smith, 20, had been visiting the city on a night out on November 7, 2021, when he became involved in an argument outside Tesco Express in Briggate.

What ensued was a “prolonged” fight in which the defendant “went too far” and attacked the victim, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Emma Hughes, prosecuting, told the court that the victim said he was walking on Briggate when he saw the defendant arguing with a female.

The defendant and two other men then turned their attention to the victim and an argument ensued.

Smith, of Broom Hill Drive, Cantley, Doncaster, was pushed by the victim and in response punched him three times.

Following that the victim fell to the floor and the defendant punched him again, then the victim walked away from the defendant and Smith punched him again, in view of police officers, the court was told.

Smith was arrested and told officers ‘He’s tried hitting me and I knocked him out.’

The victim received minor cuts and bruises.

Smith pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Jan 18, 2022.

Matthew Harding, defending, said: “The defendant is adamant that there was no fight with a female.

“He accepts that he went beyond anything that would be viewed as reasonable.

“He has previous good character and comes from a decent, law abiding family.

“Nothing can excuse the level of violence in a public place and he knows that. The fact that he was in drink is no excuse.”

Mr Harding also told the court that Smith’s brother had died months before the incident.

Recorder Simon Myerson QC, having watched the CCTV footage in court, said: “This was a drunken fight in the street.

“I do not presume for a second that you remember it properly.

“Two groups of you met. You were pushed and you responded with violence.

“You hit him in full view of the police which is probably an indication of how drunk you were.

“You essentially hit him until you could not hit him anymore.

“Your friends should have had the sense to take you away.

“The bizarre thing is that you both came from Nottinghamshire. Why you would come here to fight is beyond me.”

Smith was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to do 50 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Recorder Myerson added: “If you want to go fighting in the city centre again you can start your prison sentence”.