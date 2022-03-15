'Idiot' dad-of-two jailed for street dealing after being fired from job following random drugs test

Ryan Kent, 29, of Bismarck Street, Beeston, was caught after police officers saw a man leaning into his car in what appeared to be a drug deal in Dewsbury Road, on February 14, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Kent then drove off but was stopped by officers a short while later.

Caroline Abraham, prosecuting, told the court that Kent was cooperative with officers and told them he had Class A drugs hidden down his trousers.

Ryan Kent was jailed for possession with intent to sell Class A drugs at Leeds Crown Court. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

The drugs seized were a mixture of crack cocaine and heroin, said to be of around £800 in value.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Kent willingly handed over his phones to police, who found evidence of drug dealing in the messages, and that £435 in cash was seized.

Caroline Abraham said: “He had some awareness and understanding of the scale of the operation."

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said that his client was “entirely realistic” about his prospects.

He told the court that Kent has an ongoing cannabis habit which had led to him being fired from his job when his company underwent random drug testing.

Mr Morrow said: “He was let go after testing positive [for drugs] just before the pandemic.

“Following the loss of employment, debts built up and it was a matter of trying to clear these debts off.

“When he is released he will seek employment.”

He told the court that Kent had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to sell Class A drugs at the first opportunity in the Magistrates’ Court on February 15, 2022.

Recorder Simon Myerson QC said: “I am looking around the courtroom and I suspect every single person here shares the view that you have been an idiot because we have made considerable effort since your last conviction to gain employment and support your family.

“You have just chucked it all away.

“Crack cocaine and heroin kills people. It won’t kill you as you don’t use them but you push them to people who do.

“It is not acceptable even if you have lost your job.

“I have no choice but to send you to prison.”

Kent was sentenced to 29 months imprisonment for each count, to be served concurrently.