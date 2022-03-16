Leeds sex offender breached court order by buying smart TV and deleting internet browsing history

Leeds Crown Court heard public protection officers made the discovery when they went to Nigel Green's home in Seacroft to check that he was complying with his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said Green has four previous convictions for possessing indecent child images dating back to 1998.

West Yorkshire Police officers went to Green's home on Brooklands Avenue on October 5 last year and asked to look at his mobile phone and other electronic devices.

Leeds Crown Court

A check of the mobile phone revealed that his internet browsing history was missing.

Further investigation revealed that he had changed his internet router without informing the police.

Mr Nassiri said the officers also saw that Green had two internet-enabled smart TVs in the property.

Green was taken to a police station and interviewed.

He told the officers that his browsing history had been deleted when he was forced to change his internet provider.

When asked about the smart TVs he said he had bought one of them six years ago before he was made the subject of the SHPO.

He claimed he had told the police about the purchase of the other TV but could not remember when.

Green pleaded guilty to breach of a SHPO.

Robert Stevenson, mitigating, said Green had been half way through a sex offender treatment programme at the time of his arrest and had been making good progress.

Mr Stevenson said his client had been in custody for more than five months awaiting sentence.

He added: "He is vulnerable and living a solitary lifestyle with few friends and support and has a history of anxiety and depression."

Recorder Simon Myerson QC made Green the subject of a community order for 18 months.