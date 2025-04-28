Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Church of England has sent its prayers to the victims of a major attack in Leeds.

Police have confirmed that a crossbow and firearm were recovered at the scene of a serious incident in north Leeds, where a 38-year-old man was arrested.

Here is everything we know so far regarding the incident...

What happened?

Cordons and road closures, which have now been fully lifted, were in place for more than 24 hours where Otley Road meets Grove Lane and St Anne's Road in the student hotspot.

Police have confirmed that a crossbow and firearm were recovered at the scene of a serious incident on Otley Road, Headingley. | NW

Who was injured?

Two women, aged 19 and 31, were injured in the incident. One of the victims has since been discharged from hospital.

The other has undergone surgery after suffering life-threatening injuries. She is now recovering in hospital and is in a “stable condition.”

Who has been arrested?

A 38-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital due to a “self-inflicted injury.”

Detectives confirmed on Sunday night that the “key suspect” remains in a critical condition in hospital following what officers believe was an “isolated incident”.

What has counter terrorism police said?

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “The investigation continues and officers are working at pace to establish the full facts and circumstances of Saturday’s incident. We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter, which has caused understandable concern.

“We believe it was an isolated incident. We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community as we progress the investigation.

“Counter Terrorism Policing North East continue to work closely with our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police to reassure all those affected and keep them informed.”

What has West Yorkshire Police said?

Assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation into yesterday’s very serious incident on Otley Road continues.

“A number of police scenes remained in place throughout today and uniformed officers remain highly visible in communities to reassure residents, partners and business owners in the affected area.

“We are aware of the disruption the very necessary police enquiries at our scenes has caused and want to thank residents for their understanding.”

What has Leeds Beckett University said?

A statement from Leeds Beckett University said: “It has been a very difficult time for everyone associated with Headingley, so we are grateful that the police will provide a reassuring presence in the area – including on our campus.

“Campus is open as usual, and our Varsity fixtures are going ahead as planned. We understand that many members of our community will be concerned and affected by the events. We will make sure that support is provided for those students and colleagues who need it.

“The police cordon has been lifted around St Chad’s Drive, meaning access to campus is no longer restricted. Otley Road has now also reopened, and our shuttle bus will run to its usual timetable.”

What has the Church of England said?

The Right Reverend Arun Arora, the Bishop of Kirkstall, who oversees the City of Leeds for the Church of England said: “There is an understandable sense of shock and numbness for people hearing news of Saturday’s events.

“Prayers were offered in church services this morning close to where the attack occurred and space was made in chapels for silent prayer following the services. We will continue to pray for those who were injured in the attack and those who witnessed it.

“We are thankful for the emergency services who attended the incident and those people who supported the victims of the attack at the scene.”

What has the Government said?

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I am being kept updated on the serious violent incident in Leeds.

“Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response. My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this attack.”