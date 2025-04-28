Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Beckett University bosses have issued an update after two women were injured and a crossbow and firearm recovered near the campus.

There was a major police scene in place around Otley Road in Headingley for over 24 hours from Saturday afternoon (April 26) as counter terrorism officers responded to the attack in broad daylight.

The victims were aged 19 and 31 and one has now been discharged from hospital. The other has undergone surgery after suffering life-threatening injuries. She is now recovering in hospital and is in a stable condition.

The “key suspect”, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

Leeds Beckett University has offered avenues of support for students and employees who may be affected by the "terrible incident". | National World

Police cordons and road closures, which have now been fully lifted, were in place for more than 24 hours where Otley Road meets Grove Lane and St Anne's Road in the student hotspot as well as St Chad’s Drive near the Leeds Beckett University Campus.

The university provided students with an update over the “terrible incident” last night, with information on support available for those who may need it. The statement said: “It has been a very difficult time for everyone associated with Headingley, so we are grateful that the police will provide a reassuring presence in the area – including on our campus.

“Campus is open as usual, and our Varsity fixtures are going ahead as planned.

“We understand that many members of our community will be concerned and affected by the events. We will make sure that support is provided for those students and colleagues who need it.

“The police cordon has been lifted around St Chad’s Drive, meaning access to campus is no longer restricted. Otley Road has now also reopened, and our shuttle bus will run to its usual timetable.”

Meanwhile, assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin, from West Yorkshire Police, thanked residents for their “understanding” during disruption caused by police scenes.

He said: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation into yesterday’s very serious incident on Otley Road continues.

“A number of police scenes remained in place throughout today and uniformed officers remain highly visible in communities to reassure residents, partners and business owners in the affected area.

“We are aware of the disruption the very necessary police enquiries at our scenes has caused and want to thank residents for their understanding."

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “The investigation continues and officers are working at pace to establish the full facts and circumstances of Saturday’s incident.

"We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter, which has caused understandable concern. We believe it was an isolated incident.

"We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community as we progress the investigation.

“Counter Terrorism Policing North East continue to work closely with our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police to reassure all those affected and keep them informed.”

The latest statements come after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds following the incident, adding she was being “updated” on the situation.

The Otley Road area of Headingley is a student hub and the area is home to the Otley Run, one of the country’s most popular pub crawl routes.