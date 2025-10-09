An arrest has been made and more details provided following the shocking murder of a teenager in Leeds.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested earlier today (Thursday) on suspicion of murder following the death of a 19-year-old man in the Harehills area of the city yesterday (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police have said that enquiries indicate that the victim was attacked in Seacroft before being driven to Harehills and having his body thrown from the car.

An arrest has been made following the murder in Leeds on Wednesday afternoon. | National World

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended St Wilfrid’s Crescent just after 12pm yesterday following a report of a man being thrown from a vehicle on to a driveway.

“The man, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

The man’s family has been informed. The spokesperson said: “Enquiries suggest the deceased was injured in an altercation in Parkside View in Seacroft, before being driven to the Harehills area.

“The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a dark-coloured Ford Focus, was found in Amberton Crescent in Gipton, and has been recovered for further investigation.”

Police investigations have been ongoing throughout Thursday. | National World

Investigative work continues today, with scenes in Parkside View and Amberton Crescent.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, is leading the investigation.

He said: “This is a very serious incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries including house to house, CCTV and forensics.

“While the motive at this time remains unclear, we believe this was a targeted attack.

“We are working with the local neighbourhood policing team and patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the above areas at around 12pm yesterday to come forward, as they may be able to assist with this investigation.”

Local councillor Mothin Ali said that the news was “heart breaking” and said those in the area are stunned, adding: “Everyone I’ve spoken to is really surprised by it and not sure how to react.”

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.