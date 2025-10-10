Police still questioning woman arrested over suspected murder of 19-year-old in Leeds

Police are still questioning a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Leeds.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of murder. | Tony Johnson

The woman has not yet been formally charged but is understood to still be in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very serious incident in which a young man has lost his life. We are carrying out extensive enquiries including house to house, CCTV and forensics.

“While the motive at this time remains unclear, we believe this was a targeted attack. We are working with the local neighbourhood policing team and patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance.”

Enquiries suggest the deceased was injured in an altercation in Parkside View in Seacroft, where police crime scene investigators were later seen entering a home. He is believed to have then been driven to St Wilfrid’s Crescent - located a short five minute drive away.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a dark-coloured Ford Focus, was found in Amberton Crescent in Gipton, and has been recovered for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting log 650 of October 8. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.