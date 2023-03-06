Peter, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2. Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 3:20pm on the same day.

Over the weekend, a cordon surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery was put in place. West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the cordon was put in place as part of the investigation into the murder.

Here is everything we know about this development.

Peter Wass died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2. (Image of Peter: West Yorkshire Police)

What happened?

A cordon surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery was put in place and police vehicles were pictured near it. Several officers were in attendance yesterday (March 4).

Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”

What have police said?

Police confirmed the cordon was not related to a new incident, and was in fact in place as part of an investigation into the murder of Leeds man Peter Wass.

What do we know about the murder?

Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2:30pm.

Police revealed members of the public tried to help Peter after he was wounded, before he was taken to hospital by paramedics. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 3:20pm.

Tributes have been paid to Peter both online and at the scene of the murder. One social media user said he was the “kindest kid” they had ever met, meanwhile another described him as a “good guy”. An array of flowers, candles and written tributes have been left on Hamilton Avenue in Chapeltown.

Neighbours have expressed their shock and one told the YEP: “We’ve never had anything like this before. You get the odd thing as you do anywhere but never anything of this size.”

Another said: “You see it all the time on the news but never would you expect it could happen on your doorstep.”

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need. They have also asked that people respect their privacy at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.”