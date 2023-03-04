Tributes have been left at the scene of the murder of Leeds man Peter Wass.

Peter, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed on Thursday, March 3. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2:30pm.

Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter and paramedics took him to hospital, but it was there that he was pronounced dead. The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need. They have also asked that people respect their privacy at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.”

Flowers and messages have been left on Hamilton Avenue, as well as a set of candles spelling out ‘Peter’. Tributes also flooded in on social media, with one Facebook user saying Peter was the “kindest kid” they had ever met. Below are images taken on Hamilton Avenue, where the community has paid tribute to Peter.

