Police were called by the ambulance service at 2.39pm yesterday afternoon to reports a man had been found on Hamilton Avenue / Hamilton Place with serious stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital but later died there from his injuries, with a full murder investigation currently underway – led by members of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Speaking to the YEP, local residents, who wished to remain anonymous, detailed their shock at the incident.

Police were called after a man was found with serious stab wounds. Pictures: National World

One neighbour said: “We’ve never had anything like this before. You get the odd thing as you do anywhere but never anything of this size.”

Another said: “You see it all the time on the news but never would you expect it could happen on your doorstep.”

Investigations continue in the area with a large police cordon still in place around Hamilton Avenue, Spencer Place and Rossington Drive.

Earlier today police announced increased stop and search powers in areas of north Leeds to keep communities safe.

Senior officers authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to come into effect to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons.

Another neighbour added: “It’s just so sad. That man will be someone’s son, someone’s brother.”

Anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 909 of March 2.