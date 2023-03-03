The man was stabbed during an incident in Chapeltown on Thursday afternoon. Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 2.39pm, who had been called to reports of a man who had been stabbed and seriously injured in Hamilton Avenue.

A short time later, an ambulance crew in Spencer Place were approached by members of the public who had been taking the injured man to hospital in a car. The victim was transferred to the ambulance and given emergency treatment by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now confirmed that the victim had been fatally wounded during an incident in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue. A large police cordon remains in place as forensic examination and specialist searches takes place.

A large police cordon remains in place today after a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Chapeltown

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the murder investigation and they are calling for witnesses to come forward. Police have been given boosted stop and search powers following the incident – the order covers an area bordered by Scott Hall Road, the A61, Regent Street, Skinner lane, Beckett Street, Harehills Road, Roundhay Road, Gledhow Valley Road, Harrogate Road and King Lane.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Our enquiries remain at a relatively early stage and we are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to build up a full picture of what took place, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“Clearly no-one deserves to have their life taken in such sudden and violent circumstances and we are determined to identify those responsible and see that they are brought to justice. We understand that people may have reservations about speaking to the police, but we hope they can appreciate how important it is that they come forward and assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of serious violence such at this will cause understandable concern in the local community and we are liaising with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people with increased operational activity to target those who carry knives.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping their local community representatives updated as our enquiries progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours in Chapeltown have expressed their shock and sadness as the murder investigation continues. One resident said: “It’s just so sad. That man will be someone’s son, someone’s brother.”