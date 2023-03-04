Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed on Thursday, March 3. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2:30pm.

Police are continuing to support Peter’s family and people have taken to social media to pay tribute to him. Steve David Lowth said Peter was the “kindest kid” he had ever met, meanwhile Jared Brown described him as a “good guy”.

Joanna Johnson said: “RIP young man, so sad.”

Jade McDermott said: “Rip Bic, heart goes out to all his family and friends.”

Police have revealed members of the public tried to help Peter after he was wounded, before he was taken to hospital by paramedics and eventually pronounced dead at 3:20pm that day.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need. They have also asked that people respect their privacy at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.”