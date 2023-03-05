The cordon has surrounded Chapeltown Family Surgery and police vehicles have been pictured at the scene. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed it is part of the investigation into the murder of Leeds man Peter Wass.

Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”

Peter, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2. Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 3:20pm that day.

The cordon has surrounded Chapeltown Family Surgery and police vehicles have been pictured at the scene. (Image of Peter: West Yorkshire Police)

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need. They have also asked that people respect their privacy at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.”

