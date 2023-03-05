News you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown murder: Pictures show police investigating medical centre grounds after man stabbed to death

Pictures have shown a cordon in place in Chapeltown, which police have confirmed is part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
10 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 4:38pm

Peter Wass, of Roundhay, was stabbed to death in Leeds on Thursday, March 2. Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 3:20pm that day.

Police have launched an investigation and the cordon, which has surrounded Chapeltown Family Surgery, was put in place as part of it. Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident police are investigating, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Preesall reference 13230122209, or online. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Police at scene

Police vehicles were pictured near the cordon.

Photo: National World

2. Officers in attendance

Officers were spotted guarding the cordon, meanwhile others were patrolling inside the surgery grounds.

Photo: National World

3. Police activity

The majority of police activity appeared to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street.

Photo: National World

4. Surrounding the surgery

The cordon surrounded Chapeltown Family Surgery on all sides.

Photo: National World

