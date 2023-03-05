Chapeltown murder: Pictures show police investigating medical centre grounds after man stabbed to death
Pictures have shown a cordon in place in Chapeltown, which police have confirmed is part of an ongoing murder investigation.
Peter Wass, of Roundhay, was stabbed to death in Leeds on Thursday, March 2. Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 3:20pm that day.
Police have launched an investigation and the cordon, which has surrounded Chapeltown Family Surgery, was put in place as part of it. Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident police are investigating, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Preesall reference 13230122209, or online. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.