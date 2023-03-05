Chapeltown murder: Police seal off huge area surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery near Roundhay Road, Harehills
A police cordon surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery on all sides has been put in place.
Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery."
Police have now confirmed the cordon is in place as part of the investigation into the murder of Leeds man Peter Wass. Peter, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2.
Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 3:20pm that day. Tributes have been paid to Peter, both on social media and at the scene of the incident.
Scroll down for live updates.
Live updates on Chapeltown incident
Leopold Street, Roundhay Road, Frankland Place and Spencer Place - all surrounding the medical centre - have been partially cordoned off by police.
Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”
Around 10 police cars and vans have been counted at the scene as officers swarm the area.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted West Yorkshire Police to ask them for a comment. We will update as soon as we hear back.