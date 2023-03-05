News you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown murder: Police seal off huge area surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery near Roundhay Road, Harehills

A police cordon surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery on all sides has been put in place.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
1 hour ago

Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery."

Police have now confirmed the cordon is in place as part of the investigation into the murder of Leeds man Peter Wass. Peter, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2.

Members of the public tried to help a wounded Peter but he was pronounced dead in hospital at 3:20pm that day. Tributes have been paid to Peter, both on social media and at the scene of the incident.

The police cordon in place as seen from Spencer Place, between Harehills and Chapeltown, and, inset, Chapeltown Family Surgery, which has been sealed off.
Scroll down for live updates.

Live updates on Chapeltown incident

Police issue update

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the cordon is in place as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Leeds man Peter Wass. Peter, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2.

Large area sealed off

This image shows the areas sealed off by police
Four streets cordoned

Leopold Street, Roundhay Road, Frankland Place and Spencer Place - all surrounding the medical centre - have been partially cordoned off by police.

Reporter at the scene

Police officers guard cordon on Spencer Place

Police officers guarding the cordon on Spencer Place
Heavy police presence

Around 10 police cars and vans have been counted at the scene as officers swarm the area.

Cordon stretches along Roundhay Road opposite Tesco petrol station

Roundhay Road cordon
Police contacted

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted West Yorkshire Police to ask them for a comment. We will update as soon as we hear back.

Video from the scene

