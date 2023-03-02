Chapeltown murder: Police launch murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Leeds street
Police have launched a murder investigation after man was stabbed to death in Leeds.
A man was found with serious stab injuries in Chapeltown at around 2.30pm this afternoon. The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, but died there from his injuries.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about an incident at Hamilton Avenue or Hamilton Place today.
Police have cordoned off a large area in the suburb, including Hamilton Avenue, Spencer Place and Rossington Drive, as they investigate what took place.
Anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 909 of March 2. Information can also be given via the Live Chat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.