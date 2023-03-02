A man was found with serious stab injuries in Chapeltown at around 2.30pm this afternoon. The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, but died there from his injuries.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about an incident at Hamilton Avenue or Hamilton Place today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have cordoned off a large area in the suburb, including Hamilton Avenue, Spencer Place and Rossington Drive, as they investigate what took place.

There is a large police cordon in Chapeltown after a man was stabbed to death