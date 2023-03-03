Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown yesterday. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2.30pm.

Police have made a plea for anyone with information to come forward, as they continue to support Peter’s family. Earlier today, they revealed that members of the public tried to help Peter after he was wounded, before he was taken to hospital by paramedics. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 3.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown yesterday (Photo: WYP)

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need. They have also asked that people respect their privacy at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.”

Police have been given boosted stop and search powers following Peter’s death to detect and deter people carrying of offensive weapons. The order covers a large area bordered by Scott Hall Road, the A61, Regent Street, Skinner lane, Beckett Street, Harehills Road, Roundhay Road, Gledhow Valley Road, Harrogate Road and King Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours in Chapeltown have expressed their shock and sadness as the murder investigation continues. One resident said: “It’s just so sad. That man will be someone’s son, someone’s brother.” While another added: “You see it all the time on the news but never would you expect it could happen on your doorstep.”