Tripadvisor has released their annual round up of the best restaurants and eateries in the United Kingdom - including some located in Leeds and Yorkshire.

The 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor reviews and star ratings.

Data which has been taken from July 1, 2021 through to June 30, 2022.

Once again, there are four main categories: the best places in the UK for date night, the best places for fine dining, the best everyday restaurants in the UK and a collection of the country’s best hidden gems.

But did any Leeds or Yorkshire restaurants get any recognition in this year’s Tripadvisor 2022 Awards?

Which Leeds restaurant won a Tripadvisor 2022 award?

There is only one sole award-winning restaurant in Leeds. Here is everything you need to know about one of the best hidden gems in the UK:

Myrtle Tavern

Address: Parkside Road Meanwood - LS6 4NE

Rating: 5/5 stars

Ranking: #6 in the Top 10 Hidden Gems in the UK

“What a fabulous little gem. The service, the food, the atmosphere. Sunday Lunch was a true delight “

“Managed to get a booking as Sunday lunch is very popular, service was great and food was fantastic.”

“Fantastic location next to the cricket pitch on the fringe of the woods. Creative and delicious food offerings and great drink selection.”

“The new menu is amazing, tacos and truffle fries are a must! The vegetarian Mumbai burger is out of this world.”

For more information, visit the Tripadvisor page .

The other Yorkshire Tripadvisor Award 2022 winners

The Yorkshire region has been represented well in this year’s award winners with eight in total:

Top 10 Date Night Restaurants

#3 - Ditto Restaurant : Whitby, North Yorkshire (YO21 3AJ)

Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants

Top 10 Hidden Gems

The big winning restaurants in the Tripadvisor Awards 2022

The full list of Tripadvisor’s top UK restaurants are as follows:

Top 10 Date Night Restaurants in the UK

Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the UK