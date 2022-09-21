Freshers Week sees students settle into new surroundings in Leeds, as they plan for a week of partying and mingling.

With an estimated 2.66 million people studying at higher education institutions in the country, many celebrate the start of the academic year by visiting a local bar or nightclub.

It is normally an exceptionally busy time for the city’s nightlife scene, with jaw-dropping deals, themed-events and star guests.

Yorkshire Evening Post has taken a look at the best rated clubs and bars in Leeds that students can visit during Freshers Week this year - all according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The best clubs and bars in Leeds for Freshers Week 2022

Here are five of the highest-rated bars and clubs in Leeds on Tripadvisor:

Pixel Bar

Rating: 5/5 stars

5/5 stars Where: 25 Great George Street - LS1 3AL

“The best bar I went to in Leeds, the staff are truly very friendly, their cocktails are to die for. I would highly recommend this bar and will definitely be back.”

“All the staff members were incredible, friendly service, amazing drinks, loved the vibe and jams. Really love their cocktails and friendly vibe.”

“Plenty of space for us all to enjoy the consoles, music was perfect and the bar team absolutely smashed the service and treated us all brilliantly.”

Visit the Tripadvisor page for more information.

Be At One Leeds Millenium Square

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

4.5/5 stars Where: Millennium Square, 19 Boar Lane - LS1 6EA

“The friendliest bar staff you will meet, great music and banging drinks.”

“Lovely drinks, lovely staff, great 241 offer before 7pm right on millennium square.

Such a wonderful experience.”

“The place to be. Great atmosphere and great 2 for 1 cocktails. Good music and staff are very accommodating.”

Visit the Tripadvisor page for more information.

The Decanter

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

4.5/5 stars Where: 17 Park Row - LS1 5JQ

“Instant service, good chat, well made cocktails. all you need on a Friday night. We would have stayed there all evening if we could!”

“Lovely little bar, really nice staff and well priced drinks, would highly recommend it to anyone.”

“I’ve been visiting Decanter for a couple of years now, and it never, ever dips in quality, the drinks are always first-class and its got a lovely, chilled atmosphere that I always appreciate amidst the hustle and bustle of the city centre. The staff are absolutely exceptional too”

Visit the Tripadvisor page for more information.

The Domino Club

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

4.5/5 stars Where: Unit 7 Grand Arcade Vicor Lane - LS1 6PG

“Wonderful experience on every visit. Excellent cocktails and music. All the staff are fab (inc. door staff).”

“I have been to the Domino Club many times and even reviewed it before. Nonetheless, again it is brilliant. Table service. Live music. Atmosphere.”

“One of the best bars in Leeds for menu and classic cocktails! Always a cheerful atmosphere and the live performers are always outstanding! One of the first bars I bring people when they visit from out of Leeds!”

Visit the Tripadvisor page for more information.

Below Stairs

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

4.5/5 stars Where: Consort House, 12 South Parade - LS1 5QS

“The cocktails were absolutely fantastic throughout and the experience overall was brilliant and I’d highly recommend this bar to anyone for a visit in Leeds. One of my favourite places in Leeds, thank you!”

“Beautiful service and drinks. Can’t recommend enough. Great cocktail knowledge and prompt service by manny! Will be back soon.”

“Fantastic bar hidden away, really friendly staff who welcome you into the bar. Some great drinks on the menu with a background on the cocktails a nice touch. Superb.”