If anything is certain, it is that everyone loves a nice hearty Italian meal - and Leeds has some of the best Italian restaurants in the United Kingdom.

Whether you fancy a saucy lasagna, a tasty risotto, traditional spaghetti bolognese or a variety of other dishes, it is likely that the city has something to whet your appetite.

So, for Loiners looking for a Mediterranean meal, here are five of the tastiest Italian restaurants in Leeds receiving the most positive Tripadvisor reviews.

The best Italian restaurants in Leeds

The Station House Cafe & Bistro

Where: 1 Station House, Garforth, Leeds - LS25 1PS

“Excellent food, proper Italian feel. Good service, and friendly staff. Plenty of choice and reasonably priced.”

“We visited here last night and had the most delicious food. Fresh quality ingredients lovingly made to authentic Italian recipes. The owner / chef and all other staff were incredibly attentive and so welcoming.”

“Lovely evening with fabulous food & service. Would definitely return. Made to feel very welcome, staff very attentive - thank you.”

Veeno

Where: 5 Wellington Place, Leeds - LS1 4AP

“New favourite bar and restaurant in leeds. Beautiful fresh pasta and really tasty bruschetta. Delicious house wine as well and loads more to choose from. Great atmosphere and service.”

“Really impressed by the place! We came for a birthday wine tasting. Service was top notch - better than we’d hoped. Staff were attentive.”

“This lovely little gem of a restaurant does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s tastefully decorated, very inviting, cosy, everything you want when you are out in a couple just indulging in each other.”

Wood Fire Dine

Where: 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds - LS26 0AW

“Having lived in Italy and eaten 100’s of pizza, I can confidently say that this is better than any pizza I’ve tasted! Worth every penny! The atmosphere is great, a really quirky, fun restaurant/bar, and I highly recommend it.”

“We are regulars here for both dining in and takeaway. Whichever we get is always delicious and freshly prepared to order. The menu has great choice and caters for various palettes and dietary requirements.”

This is the 10th time I have visited. The food was amazing......beautiful, tasty, huge pizza and cooked to perfection”

Poco Sicilian Street Food

Where: 360 Kirkstall Road, Leeds - LS4 2HQ

“Delicious little takeaway pizza place with square pizza slices, arancini and pasta. We tried a few different flavours and all were very delicious. Good prices.”

“Stumbled upon this place by chance and so glad we did. Excellent food, arancini and pizza slices were delicious. I don’t normally eat Italian food outside of Italy but it was well worth testing this place.”

“The best takeaway Italian. Never had good Italian food other than when in Italy… until now! The food is incredible.”

Da Vito Ristorante

Where: 3 York Place, Leeds - LS1 2DR

“The food was amazing and the service excellent. This was our first visit and we will definitely be returning. Highly recommended.”

“Brilliant menu, delicious food and excellent service, we would definitely return if we are back in Leeds again.”

“What a wonderful experience, a small friendly Italian restaurant with great food, helpful and attentive staff and no loud music. It was a pleasure to visit for the first time and hopefully, it won’t be the last.”